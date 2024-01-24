Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024. The first three songs and the trailer have been received well by the audiences. The advance booking of the film has already begun and so far movie-goers have flocked to the movie bookings app and booked the first day first show of the film.

Fans are waiting to witness Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry on-screen

The Siddharth Anand directorial is making all the right noises at the ticket counters, ahead of its release. As per Sacnilk, Fighter has minted ₹ 3.7 crore by selling 1,15,185 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India. The film has sold 46,175 tickets for the Hindi 2D version, while 61,419 tickets have been sold for the Hindi 3D version. Additionally, it sold 6,014 tickets for Hindi IMAX 3D and 1,577 tickets for Hindi 4DX 3D.

Fighter has been given a U/A certificate by CBFC after modifications.

The CBFC requested four key modifications for 'Fighter.' A mandatory anti-smoking static message was required in Hindi. Following this, certain offensive words were told to be either muted or replaced in two dialogues.

The CBFC ordered the removal of 'explicit visuals' were asked to be replaced with suitable shots.

A 25-second audio portion in a TV news visual scene was replaced with 23 seconds of audio.

After the implementation of these changes, 'Fighter' was granted a U/A (Parental Guidance) certificate on January 19. The film's runtime stands at 166 minutes, that is 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Film denied release in Gulf countries

According to producer-film expert Girish Johar and trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries. However, it will hit theatres in the UAE as planned.

A huge setback for #Fighter! It is officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. However #UAE will release the film. pic.twitter.com/TMqKyXbUAC — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 23, 2024

About the trailer

The trailer of Fighter explores concepts such as camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of the heroes. Sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Trailer out Now! Fighter on 25th January releasing worldwide. Experience Fighter on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

Deepika Padukone's husband, actor Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. He commented, "Absolute fire!!!! (Multiple fire emoticons) What a trailer! Stunning! I'm gobsmacked! All the best Team Fighter."

Ahead of the film Deepika and Hrithik were seen promoting their film Fighter.

Fighter also features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Shaikh in prominent roles.