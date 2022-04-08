Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai, who recently 'exposed' the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP-TET) paper leak, has been arrested from a hotel in Delhi late on ThursdaRai, who is a doctor by profession, shared the information about his arrest on Twitter. "I have been detained by Crime Branch Bhopal from Delhi's Hotel Kabli, all the workers, well wishers reach Bhopal," he tweeted at 11:15 pm on Thursday.

Rai and a Congress leader K.K. Mishra had earlier claimed that Chief Minister's OSD Laxman Singh Markam was involved in the MP-TET paper leak case. Duo had then claimed that the screenshot of a question-paper of MP-TET that went viral on social media was leaked from Markam's mobile phone. The allegation had then sparked controversy in the state.

In response to the allegations, Markam lodged an FIR against Rai and Mishra alleging that the duo had shared "misleading information" related to him on the paper leak. He had accused Rai of making objectionable social media posts and sharing screenshots of a person with his name.

Rai had then approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seek its intervention in the matter; however, the court had disposed of his plea on Tuesday.

Reacting to Rai's arrest, senior Congress leader and Rajya MP Vivek Tankha said he wondered that Anand Rai was arrested from Delhi without any warrant. "I got a phone call too. Such a process appears to be completely illegal."