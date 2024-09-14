Global icon Priyanka Chopra never fails to wow her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista is an avid social media user and often drops day-to-day updates about her life on her official Instagram, be it her photoshoots, BTS from her upcoming film/web series shoot, playtime with her daughter Malti and much more.

The actor is currently enjoying her family time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She shared an Instagram carousel post and gave a sneak peek into her vacation, which is filled with cuddles, cosiness, kisses, wine, dine and lots of sunbathing.

The actor is currently vacationing in the South of France with her kid and husband. Sharing the vacation pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "One for the books for sure... The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now.... ready set go!"

In one of the pics posted by her, Priyanka was caught turning up the heat in a chic monochrome swim set. She completed her OOTD with a pair of shades and minimal makeup.

Another picture shows Priyanka smiling as Nick kept his feet on her chest.

Another picture shows Nick and Priyanka locking lips.

Netizens weren't happy with Nick keeping his feet on Priyanka's chest.

Several pictures show Priyanka and Nick embracing each other as they stand on a yacht. He was also seen holding Malti in his arms in another photo. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned it, "A dream. (France flag and red heart emojis)." He also added his and JVKE's song this is what forever feels like.

Work Front

Priyanka wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood series The Bluff. Priyanka is also slated to appear in Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.