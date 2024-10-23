It's that time of year when celebs amp up the glam quotient and flock to attend Diwali parties. On Tuesday night, Manish Malhotra hosted an annual Diwali party, and who's who from the industry turned up, putting their best fashion foot forward.

From Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rekha, and Kajol, among others. However, it was Disha Patani who once again turned heads with her sartorial choice.

Disha Patani gave a modern twist to traditional Indian attire. Known for her fashion-forward choices, Disha wore a golden plain tissue saree with a contemporary touch. She draped the saree in a thinly pleated pallu, accentuating her svelte figure.

Disha's tissue fabric gave a regal, shimmering effect. Disha paired her saree with a plunging neckline blouse.

And once again, Disha faced flak for her cleavage-baring golden bralette.

A user said, "Blouse and saree don't even compliment and on top of it worse draping choice.."

Another user said, "That pallu is thinking, what am I doing here."

The third one said, "Just another vulgar one!"

On the work front, Disha is currently gearing up for the release of Kanguva alongside Suriya.