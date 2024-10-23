Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The actor has been receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and her friends from the fraternity.

However, one of the most special wishes that Parineeti Chopra has got is from her cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra.

'All is well': Priyanka Chopra pens birthday note for sister Parineeti Chopra's birthday amid reports of alleged feud

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a lovely birthday wish for her sister. Priyanka shared a picture of Parineeti and penned a note which read, , "Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day." She also added a heart and kiss emoji along with tagging Parineeti.

The picture showed Parineeti donning a black swimsuit and was clicked after she took a dip in the ocean.

Priyanka's wish comes at a time when there have been reports that Priyanka is not giving much preference to her sister-actor Parineeti.

Last week, Priyanka was in Mumbai and Parineeti was also there, but Parineeti wasn't part of any event which was attended by Priyanka. It was Mannara who was seen with Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti's husband AAP leader Raghav Chadha penned a loved-up note for Parineeti on her birthday.

Sharing a series of pictures with Parineeti, he wrote, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I'll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!"

On the other hand, Parineeti took to her Stories and reshared the birthday wishes. She was wished by Jackky Bhagnani, Mukesh Chhabra, Athiya Shetty, and Sania Mirza.