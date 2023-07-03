Entrepreneur and fitness diva Malaika Arora is still known to all for her dance number opposite Shah Rukh Khan "Chaiya Chaiya" in Dil Se. The actress danced atop a moving train in the early 90s and it's been over two decades since the release of the song and still moviegoers are smitten by Malaika's dance moves. Apart from being an actor, Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and has her own centre for Yoga.

The actress preaches and practices holistic living. No one can deny that her hourglass figure in her late 40s is because of her strict diet and regime. The actress is often clicked by paparazzi during her gym visits and is fodder for trolls. The actor has faced the wrath of hate comments, and nasty words for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor or her outfits. The diva has never shied away from being in her own skin and often wears what she likes the most.

Malaika Arora trolled for her outfit and acting for in a recently released real estate ad

Recently, the actress did an ad film with a Dubai-based real estate Danube property. The ad for the property shows Rizwan Sajan and Malaika Arora in the frame, where the diva asks Rizwan for some exquisite villas and houses, which has a gym and other amenities.

The ad film was well received by the netizens, they loved how Mr Rizwan explained Malaika the exteriors and interiors. However, Malaika was brutally trolled for her outfit and her dialogue delivery as well as her expressions.

In the ad film, Malaika is wearing a short red dress, with a plunging neckline. Her revealing and skimpy ensemble was not accepted by the netizens.

Both Malaika and Rizwan have shared the video on their social media handle. However, Malaika has turned off her comment section. While Rizwan's comment section is filled with hate comments on Malaika's acting abilities and above-the-knee length dress.

Take a look at the comments.

A user said, "Gosh I'm tired of her overacting why she can't be normal?"

Another said, "This looks so overdone and fake !"

The third one said, " I do appreciate the talent of #MalakiaArora but her dressing sense is disgusting most of the time.. Y she had to wear such baby doll dress and behave like one.. She is almost 50 and looking for home and come to meet the builder.. She could have worn something elegant according to the situation.. And it clearly shows she was dg TP not showing interest in property @rizwan.sajan pls don't get such idiotic person on your promotion.. It won't help.. Ur better and right model to do promotion of your property."

