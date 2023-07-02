Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a slew of films releasing this year. The actor is busy shooting for his recently announced film, the fifth franchise of Housefull and before he kickstarts promotion for OMG 2, the actor jetted off with his wife Twinkle Khanna, and 10-year-old daughter Nitara for a family vacation.

Twinkle often gives updates about her son Aarav and Nitara's holidays and outing, how her daughter has inculcated the habit of reading and much more. Twinkle refrains from showing Nitara's face on Instagram.

However, this time Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara's face was pretty visible and netizens were quick to comment on the girl's look. Some were in awe of seeing the family together. While a section of netizens trolled Nitara saying, "She has a moustache" (facial hair on the upper lip).

Akshay's airport outfit was on point, the actor looked fit as a fiddle, he wore a sleeveless jacket and matching track pants, and his biceps were visible. While Twinkle opted for a purple suit. Nitara kept it casual in a sweatshirt and jeans.

One user wrote, "Akshay ki beti ko muche kaha se aa gayi." (Does she have a moustache).

Another added, "Ladki ki Muchhe he kyaa?" (Does she have a moustache)

Work front

Akshay announced the comedy franchise Housefull 5. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. He also has OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

His next The Great Indian Rescue with Parineeti Chopra will release in theatres worldwide on October 5, 2023. The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission.

He also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.