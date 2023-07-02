Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday sought blessing at Golden Temple Amritsar in Punjab. Pictures and videos of the newly engaged couple at Shri Harmandir Sahib have surfaced online. For the divine darshan, Parineeti opted for a white Patiala set, she also covered her head with her dupatta. Raghav opted for a white and beige kurta and paired it with a nehru jacket.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wash utensils during seva at Golden Temple

And now, yet another video of the couple has emerged RagNeeti can be seen performing Sewa at the Golden Temple. In the video, Parineeti and Raghav are washing dishes inside Shri Harmandir Sahib. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav along with other devotes were engrossed in seva.

The video has been shared on the paparazzi's handle.

As soon as the clip of RagNeeti washing dishes and wiping them from the Gurudwara went viral, netizens were quick to troll and were of the view that it was a publicity stunt.

A user wrote, "Isse Seva nahi kehte hai.. publicity stunt - for politician votes kehte hai! Achha mazaak banate hai yeh actors aur politicians' religion ke. Shame on them! (This is not sewa, this is a publicity stunt, they have made a mockery of religion).

Another mentioned, "While doing seva why you want to publicize it.. with all respects to Sikh community, still smells like a political stunt.."

The third one mentioned, "It's seva... not for public viewing... seriously nothing is in good faith. everything actors and politicians do is showbiz ."

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared pictures from their visit and the actress wrote, "My visit this time was even more special, with him by my side."

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha penned a beautiful note, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineeti Chopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

Take a look at the post here:

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their family members and several politicians. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot between October 28 and 29 in Rajasthan, most likely in Udaipur.