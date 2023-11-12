The festive season is here and celebs are lighting up their houses with decorative lights, diyas and kandils. Most of the B-town celebs are busy attending Diwali parties of their friends. On Friday, two parties were hosted in the city one was Ekta Kapoor's bash and the second one was producer Amritpal Singh's bash.

Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit among other stars were seen attending parties and giving time to both the hosts. Several pictures and videos from both parties are being circulated on social media.

Disha Patani is the Diwali phataka this festive season that we needed

Disha Patani who is known for her bold and sensuous sartorial choices was the life of both parties. The actor turned heads with yet another bold and sexy outfit at Ekta Kapoor's bash.

Disha opted for a green saree. She looked like a modern-day apsara along with parrot green she wore a micro blouse, fluting her cleavage. The bralette blouse surely made head turns once again and netizens were flabbergasted with Disha another way of draping a saree in a sensous way.

Her low-rise saree drape with a plunging blouse turned up the heat. To top it all she opted for a bright red lip colour. Needless to say, Disha Patani is the Diwali phataka this festive season that we needed.

However, netizens schooled her for making their saree look vulgar and flaunting her body unnecessarily A section of netizens were of the view that she always wears a bralette blouse making sarees look inappropriate during festive occasions.

Her dressing style doesn't change be it on fashion shows, festivals or award functions.

Take a look at the comments below

Another clip that has gone viral on social media shows, Disha clicking a selfie with a fan and greeting her younger fans as she made an exit from the party.

Disha Patani's BFF Mouni Roy opted for a white net saree.