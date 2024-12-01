Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens on December 5. The lead cast is busy promoting the movie. The trailer of the film released in Patna was lauded by the fans. So far, three songs from the film Pushpa have been released, namely, Pushpa Pushpa, Sooseki, and Kissik. All three songs have already set the tone with high-energy music and captivating visuals.

On Sunday, Pushpa 2's fourth song, Peelings, was released. The song is based on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song showcases the chemistry between their characters, Pushparaj and Srivalli, and needless to say, Rashmika and Allu Arjun's dance moves along with foot-tapping music will make you groove. The song is colourful and high on energy, and one can see Rashmika and Allu Arjun dancing their hearts out.

What are these dance steps? Fans call out choreographer for vulgar moves

However, Arjun and Rashmika's massy moves failed to impress the netizens, and they called out the choreographer for shoddy and cringe steps.

A user wrote, "How? Just how did someone okay this!"

Another mentioned, "Typical Tollywood shit. People call out Bollywood vulgar songs, Bhojpuri vulgar songs but rarely the South Indian ones. They preach about their culture yet make such crass songs but their rabid fan network is so strong that any opinion against them will get massively downvoted. Nobody speaks about the truth of Tollywood."

The next one wrote, "This is embarrassing to even watch..."

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics are penned by Chandrabose and sung by Shankarr Babu Kandukoori and Laxmi Dasa.

Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule is 4-minute-11-seconds long and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi.

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun and Rashmika reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. while Fahadh Faasil will play a police officer and is also an antagonist. The sequel will pick up from where the original film left off.