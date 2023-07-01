Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her bold sartorial choices, impeccable style and natural beauty. Disha often shares racy pictures on her Instagram feed making several hearts skip a beat. Recently, the actor attended the screening of 'The Night Manager 2,' which features her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, at the red carpet she met Aditya as well as Anil Kapoor.

Pictures and videos from the screening of 'The Night Manager 2' have been shared on paparazzi.

In one of the clips, Disha is seen hugging Aditya Roy Kapur as she meets him, after which she also greets Anil Kapoor.

Disha looked stunning in high waist black Calvin Klein jeans and a black spaghetti top. The actress set the temperature soaring with her bold outfit, her cleavage show garnered eyeballs and netizens were quick to comment on her figure-hugging dress

Disha's recent mug shots in deep plunging raised the mercury. The actress shared the snapshot on her Instagram feed and once again fans flocked to her comment section and commented.

Disha Patani in a hot pink bralette

On Friday, Disha slayed on the red carpet at the Grazia Millennial Award looking breathtaking beautiful

The actress opted for a sultry hot pink gown featuring the noodle strap bralette with a plunging neckline, a midriff-baring cut-out on the waist, a thigh-high risque slit, a draped skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back.

While some even commented on her swollen face.

A user wrote, "don't know what she did to her face but it doesn't look good."

Another wrote, "Something about her face is different."

The third user mentioned, "yeh ladki aise dress me itni uncomfortable lag rahi expression bata rahe pata nhi pehanti kyu hai." (She is looking so uncomfortable).

The fourth one mentioned, "She really needs to change her stylist."

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Yoddha and Project K.