Popular television actress Nia Sharma is known for her risqué sartorial choices. The actor is often trolled for flaunting her assets in bold outfits. Despite getting trolled, the actor remains unabashed, and unfiltered and often talks about her body positivity and doesn't shy away from wearing outfits that she feels most comforting.

Nia is currently holidaying with her friends in Phuket, Thailand.

The actor has taken to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from her Phuket vacation.

Nia was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit. The actor was seen attending a party and she was all smiles while posing for paparazzi before entering the venue.

The actor faced an ire for wearing revealing swimwear. Most of her beach wear was not just body hugging but some of which even showed her upper body and assets.

Netizens were unimpressed with her sartorial choices and slammed her for going bold on a beach.

Nia was seen wearing a blue swimsuit and enjoying the beach vacation with her female friend.

This isn't the first time Nia hasn't faced trolling earlier too she faced the wrath of the trollers for her outfits.

Netizens trolled her for her fashion choices and called her 'Vulgar and shameful'

A user wrote, "Shameless, vulgar."

Another said, "No dressing sense"

The third one said, "Awful, disgusting fashion sense"

Nia Sharma grabbed headlines after being confirmed as the first contestant for Bigg Boss 18 during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Nia Sharma on October 6 took to Instagram stories and informed that she is not participating in the show, leaving fans disappointed. Now, Nia has finally broken her silence on the fiasco, offering insights into what really happened.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nia revealed that she was initially meant to join Bigg Boss 18, but a sudden change of plans led to her withdrawal. She explained, "It was Colors, and I was informed at the very last minute. I was supposed to be part of the Laughter Chef integration, but by the time they announced it, Laughter Chef got cancelled." This left her in a strange situation, as the hype around her participation had already been created. Despite the abrupt change, she didn't hold any grudge, adding, "The whole thing was to create buzz, and I think they succeeded."