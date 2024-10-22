The trailer of Rohit Shetty's cop universe was dropped earlier this week. The trailer received mixed responses from fans and critics. The first song of the film was loved by all as it was based on the theme of Ramayana.

The multi-starrer film Singham Again has an impressive star cast - which includes Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor playing his wife, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and introduces Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya Pattnaik. The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

Salman Khan to reprise the iconic role of Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again

Several reports have been doing the rounds that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in Singham Again.

On Tuesday, it was reported that, despite getting death threats, Salman Khan has begun shooting for the film.

A report stated that "Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again. He shot at Mumbai Suburban Studio. The studio name cannot be given due to security reasons."

THE SHOW MUST GO ON... SALMAN STANDS BY HIS COMMITMENT TO AJAY, ROHIT... SHOOTS FOR 'SINGHAM AGAIN'... IT’S OFFICIAL… #SalmanKhan returns as #ChulbulPandey, making a dhamakedar cameo in #RohitShetty's #SinghamAgain.



Are you excited to watch #ChulbulPandey and #BajiraoSingham on… pic.twitter.com/UQwbf99T8q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2024

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been waiting anxiously to see Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again. A section of fans were of the view that Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will bear the brunt of multi-starrer Singham Again that might win over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again clashes with another franchise movie, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

Both films are set to release this Diwali on 1st November 2024. Salman Khan is simultaneously shooting for his reality show, Bigg Boss 18, during the weekends.