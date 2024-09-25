'Vulgar, awful outfit': Nushrratt Bharuccha wears plunging neckline mini black dress with dupatta, poses with policemen at event; trolled

It was a star-studded night as many celebrities attended the Saudi Welcome To Arabia event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The guest list included stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mouni Roy, and other stars.

Amid several celebs, it was Nushrratt Bharuccha's risqué style statement that made heads turn. At the event, the actor posed with policemen and was also seen interacting with the paparazzi.

Nushrratt Bharuccha poses with policemen at an event: draws flak for her outfit

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a plunging neckline black short dress, which featured a noddle strap. She paired her mini black dress with a dupatta. She rounded off her look with black high heels.

Several videos and clips of Nushrratt slaying on the lavender carpet have gone viral.

A clip shows, Nushrratt lighting a lamp with police officers, she also posed with them later.

A user mentioned, "Such a bad choice of outfit."

Another mentioned, "Looks vulgar, should have some shame."

The third one wrote, "The dupatta is of no use with the outfit."

Work Front

Nushrratt has appeared in several romantic comedy films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita. She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram. She next has 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline.