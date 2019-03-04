Another year, another fest and yet another success - Presidency Group of Institutions simply deny delivering anything less than perfection in terms all that's non-academics. The Centre for Media Studies of Presidency College lived up to the very same image previously projected by the institution as the sixth edition of Vrittanta went on the floors on the 27th and 28th February.

Promising to be a humanities' spectacle, 'the story' of Vrittanta this year dwelled upon the trends and fixations of the year 2018, themed - Masquerade #SocialMe #FOMO

February 27, 28 of 2019, witnessed the utmost creative two-day fiesta, packed with fun and frolic - gliding easily with the college's hospitality. The Fest was inaugurated by Randeep D, IAS, Additional Commissioner BBMP as the Chief Guest and Danish Manzoor, Editorial Director, Asia, International Business Times as Guest of Honour along with Professor Pradeep Kumar Shinde Principal of Presidency College and Head of the Department, Shilpa Kalyan and the fest teacher Convenor Kavitha Rai Sinha.

Vrittanta 2019 had RegenMed Care as Gold Sponsor, Arena Animation as Silver Sponsor, Deccan Herald and Prajavani as Print Partner, Suvarna News - Broadcast partner, Indigo 91.9 FM - Radio Partner, Zebronics - Technology Partner, International Business Times - Digital Media Partner, B PAC - Knowledge Partner, Bengaluru MMA and Abhivruddi Co-operative Society as other partners.

Fourteen events lined one after the other, the first day of the fest also observed a detailed workshop on Digital Marketing facilitated by Ranjini Rao, Marketing Communication Expert. A Panel Discussion was conducted in association with B PAC on the topic 'Social media and Civic issues', moderated by Sachiin Taantry.

Panellists included Kavitha Reddy, State Secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, Girish Puttanna, Civic Leader and Social Activist and Danish Manzoor. The 2nd day had two workshops - RJing workshop by RJ Disha Oberoi and Neuro Feedback workshop by Sai Kiran. The Fest had registrations from over 40 colleges in and around Bengaluru, which made sure that the event coordinators had hardly a minute to breathe! Events were based on the field of media like the future politician, media war, reporting, debate, personality, etc.

The campus was flooded with more than 650 students from colleges like Christ University, Mount Carmel, Jain University, Dayanad Sagar, Commits, NSoJ, Surana College, Acharya College, St Joseph College, NMKRV, NITTE Meenakshi, BMSIT, etc.

After two days of intense competition and mass participation - now it was the time to reveal who takes it all. With a brilliant strategy of sending away talented contingents - it was CMS Jain who proudly held the overall trophy with a massive 190 points lead across all the events. Christ University managed a close second. Lights, camera and action - here's hoping that the instance of Vrittanta remains a blockbuster till it shall stay.