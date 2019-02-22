Presidency College in Bengaluru is all set to host its 6th annual cultural fest 'Vrittanta 2019' on the 27th and 28th of February.

With this year's title, 'MASQUERADE – #thesocialme#FOMO' will begin with a panel discussion on the topic 'Social Media for Civic Issues'. The panellists include Kavitha Reddy, the State Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, D Roopa, the IGP of Karnataka, Sridevi Iyengar, the Sub-Editor of Times of India, Sachiin Taantry, the manager of Communication & Outreach at B. Pac, and Girish Puttana, a civic leader and social activist.

The cultural fest will include competitions such as Escape Room, Future politicians – which will give you a stage to debate and show off your speaking skills, Media War – for the aspiring journalists. This competition will test you on how good you are at covering news.

Other competitions include Personality which tests your quick thinking, Potpourri, Psyched Ads, Photography, meme competitions, JAM, poetry competition, quiz and debate.

Workshops will also take place during the two days. These workshops will be conducted by eminent personalities. On Day 1, a workshop on digital marketing will be conducted by Ranjini Rao, an expert in Marketing Communications. She will talk about the changes in digital marketing with the entry of new trends.

Another workshop which will take place is 'Neuro feedback' conducted by Professor Sai Kiran of the RegenMed Care in the United States. He will teach the self-regulation of brain functions and the impact it has on psychology.

The workshop on Day 2 will teach interested students about 'RJing'. This will be conducted by Disha Oberoi of Red FM 93.5.

An exclusively media-centric event 'Vrittanta' derived from the Sanskrit word for story has transformed into something more than just a fest, it has become a platform for students from across the city to display their hidden talents, take part in challenging and interesting activities all while getting an update on the current scenario of the media world.

About the Fest theme - The word Masquerade, derived from the Italian word "maschera" meaning mask, is the most apt term to describe the millennials of today. Masquerades are the ultimate deception.

The assumed portrayal of ourselves on the internet is so distorted and misleading that it ends up looking like an imaginative reconstruction of ourselves, a fabricated image created solely to make ourselves feel more significant. #FOMO has made us inexorably dependent on social media to attain a sense of validation through likes and shares. #SocialMe is a complete 180 degree from the person you would meet in real life. We are so consumed by the masks we wear and the charade we parade that the line between reality and facade is almost non existent. We are our own travesty.

Vrittanta 2019 attempts to bring back a sense of truth and reality through its multifaceted events and competitions. The fest hosts events where students display their skills in assorted contests that not only test their creativity but also authenticity.