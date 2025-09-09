total of 762 out of 781 parliamentarians have cast their votes in the Vice Presidential election as of 3 P.M. on Tuesday.

According to these figures, 97.57 per cent of the MPs have cast their votes as of 3 P.M.

Voting in the Vice-Presidential election is currently underway in the New Parliament building in New Delhi. The election is witnessing a contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA Bloc candidate, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

Several MPs from the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA Bloc have cast their votes since 10 A.M., and the voting will continue till 5 P.M.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to cast his vote for the crucial poll.

Counting of votes will be held later in the day, after which the results will be announced.

Election Commission established polling booths within Parliament House, allowing members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to cast their votes.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, in accordance with established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The NDA has expressed confidence in the victory of their candidate Radhakrishnan, while the INDIA Bloc has urged the political parties to cast their votes in favour of Justice Sudershan Reddy, in order to "save the Constitution."

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.