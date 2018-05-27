Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved a special gift for all the federal government employees, which is an honorarium equivalent to three basic pays at the public expense.

Though many people are seeing this move, according to The Express Tribune, as offering an 'olive branch' to government servants when the general elections are just around the corner, Abbasi defended his action saying a caretaker government through judicial officers will be holding the elections and so federal government employees have no reason to favour the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Dawn reported that the special 'honorarium' is estimated to cost Rs 25-30 billion. However, if the benefit is later extended to armed forces personnel, the amount can rise up to Rs 75 billion.

For now, employees of the armed forces were not mentioned in the notification issued by the prime minister's office. The notification also mentioned that the prime minister, who is also chairperson of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, was pleased to order that honorarium equivalent to three basic pays will be given to all employees of the federal government for the financial year.

"No exception shall be allowed for payment in excess of the ceiling in any case," it added, reported the website.

Previously, one to seven honorariums were paid to the employees of Finance Ministry, Federal Board of Revenue, Planning Commission and Economic Affairs Division who were involved in budget preparations according to the existing policy. The payment depended upon the extent of their involvement in budget making, reported The Express Tribune.

However, this is the first time ever since the Supreme Court of Pakistan limited the power of the prime minister and members of the cabinet in financial matters, two years back, such a major decision was taken.

The general election will be held on July 25 in Pakistan and President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the date.