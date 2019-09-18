Himaja Reddy, Mahesh Vitta and Rahul Sipligunj have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the ninth week. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna will show the doors to one of them this week.

Big boss kick-started the nomination process on the 57th day and adapted a strategy which was also used in the previous season of Bigg Boss Telugu. A telephone booth was placed in the garden area. All the contestants were to receive a call to know if they were nominated. They had to convince a contestant designated by Bigg Boss to do a particular task and save them from eviction.

Sreemukhi, Punarnavi, Varun, Himaja, Baba Bhaskar, Siva Jyothi were successful in convincing various housemates to perform different tasks to save themselves from nomination. Himaja sacrificed her dresses and makeup kit to save Mahesh. But Big Boss ordered captain Vithika to check her belongings. Since some of her belongings were not submitted, Mahesh was nominated for the week.

With this, the 57th day ended and the nomination process was extended to 58th day. The next day, Big Boss informed Rahul to convince Punarnavi to get nominated for the rest of season or nominate himself for eviction. But he opted to be nominated rather than convincing her. As a result, Rahul stayed nominated for the week. Big Boss asked captain Vithika to nominate a contestant and she nominated Himaja.

Finally, Big boss revealed that Himaja Reddy, Mahesh Vitta and Rahul Sipligunj were nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. Viewers can save their favourites by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App.

Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Number 1 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 2 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 3 Himaja Reddy 8466 996 705

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.