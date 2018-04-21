German car-maker Volkswagen's Indonesian subsidiary has launched Polo VRS, a souped-up version of the Polo GT TSI at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show. The Polo VRS gets sporty add-ons on the exterior along with an increase in power output.

Volkswagen Polo VRS is built on the fifth generation of the Polo GT TSI which is currently on sale India and not the six generation model showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. The performance hatchback is powered by 1.2-litre engine turbocharged four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that develops 140hp and 230Nm of torque. Compared to the regular GT TSI with the same engine, the Polo VRS gets additional 35hp of power and 55Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

An array of cosmetic additions sets the Polo VRS apart from other models. These include black color touches on the front and rear bumper with a silver-finished lip, a black spoiler, larger 16-inch black colored alloy wheels, 'VRS' badging along with decal at the bottom of doors, blacked out roof and others.

The cabin of the Polo VRS is similar to the Polo GT TSI. The company has added a premium audio system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity and driver-side armrest.

Volkswagen Polo VRS is been priced at 308 million Indonesian Rupiah which is around Rs 14.69 lakh. That makes the Polo VRS around Rs 1.43 lakh more expensive than the GT TSI in the Indonesian market.

Is Volkswagen Polo VRS India bound?

Volkswagen India has not mentioned any plans to bring the Polo VRS and it's too early to comment. However, the Polo VRS is based on the Polo GT TSI which is exported from Pune plant in India. Hence, the launch of Volkswagen Polo VRS in India cannot be written off as well.

Source: Autonetmagz