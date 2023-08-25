Bollywood actor Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors, despite him staying away from films, he still garners a huge fan following and fans are waiting with bated breath for his comeback.

Imran Khan who was not just away from films but also social media, made a comeback on August 10, 2023. And replied to a fan that he would make a comeback soon.

Imran Khan shares BTS pictures from Break Ke Baad featuring Deepika Padukone

On Wednesday, Imran shared an Instagram carousel post with unseen BTS pictures of him and Deepika Padukone from the sets of his film Break Ke Baad which was released in 2010.

He wrote, "In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse."

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans couldn't keep calm and flocked to his comments section and expressed their desire to make a comeback.

Deepika also couldn't resist and wrote, "So true."

"Every time you post... I get taken by surprise. Pleasantly surprise," Imran's cousin Ira Khan commented.

A user wrote, "Pls make a romcom."

Another user added. "We miss you please make a comeback soon."

Imran Khan says he focussed only on voices that hurt after Break Ke Baad

A day after sharing BTS pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad. On Thursday, Imran took to his Instagram stories and shared screenshots of the bad reviews he got for the film.

He wrote, "If you are wondering why I'm looking up the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break ke Baad."

Imran then shared a screenshot of fan comments from his Instagram post mentioning how it was their favourite film and wrote, "And here's where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt... and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you for all helping me change my perspective."

He then shared the positive reviews he got for the film.

Is Imran making a comeback?

According to a Pinkvilla, Imran Khan is in preliminary discussions for a new project with Abbas Tyrewala, the director of his debut film. The actor and the director have been conversing about it for some time, and things are going well. Reportedly, Imran will play an intelligence officer in the action series on a prestigious platform.

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and played his childhood version in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Since then he has been away from the screen.