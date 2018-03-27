The Voice season 14 started with the blind auditions before moving to the battles round last week. The battle round will come to an end after Tuesday's episode, where the remaining 12 contestants will hit the stage in the hope of progressing to the knockouts rounds.

Team Alicia and Team Kelly have only two contestants each left to perform after Monday's episode, so it is obvious that Terrence Cunningham and Livia Faith (Team Alicia) will be pitted against each other, while Alexa Cappelli will be paired with Hannah Goebel (Team Kelly) in the final episode.

However, Team Adam and Team Blake still have four artists each left in their respective teams, so we don't know the pairings yet. Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper, Gary Edwards and Jackie Verna from Team Adam, while Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Spensha Baker and Dallas Caroline from Team Blake are yet to perform in the battles. So, these members will take the center stage Tuesday.

The Voice season 14 battle final round will be telecast Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 5 am PT / 06:30 am IST (Wednesday) on NBC. The episode will be live streamed on NBC's official website (restricted to certain areas).

The Voice season 14 (USA 2018) battle 3 recap

A total of six pairs performed Monday. Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee of Team Blake took on the song Don't Do Me Like That by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It was a good battle. Blake Shelton picked Pryor but Kaleb wasn't going home as Kelly Clarkson stole him.

Team Adam's Mia Boostrom and Genesis Diaz were the next to take the stage. They took on the song Because of You by Kelly Clarkson, and it was a beautiful performance. Coach Adam Levine picked Mia for the knockout round. Diaz was available for a steal but none of the coaches did despite her terrific performance.

Justin Kilgore and Molly Stevens of Team Kelly took on the song Burning House by Cam. They put up a good performance. Coach Kelly Clarkson picked Justin. Molly deserved a steal for her beautiful and restrained rendition but that didn't happen.

We have already seen the performance of Miya Bass and Drew Cole of Team Adam in the sneak peek video. They put up a beautiful performance of Knockin' on Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan. Coach Adam Levine picked Drew, and as expected, Alicia stole Miya.

Team Blake's Wilkes and Jordan Kirkdorffer were the next to perform. They sang Chris Stapleton's Nobody to Blame and it was good. However, Wilkes came out stronger and was picked by his coach for the knockouts.

The last pair to perform Monday was Britton Buchanan and Jaclyn Lovey of Team Alicia. They took on Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud and it was mellifluous. Alicia Keys chose Britton but Blake wouldn't let Jaclyn go. He used his last steal for her.