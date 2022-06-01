Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53. According to reports, KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, after his performance at a concert in Nazrul Mancha in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was immediately rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead. "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

The sudden death of one of the most talented and versatile Indian singers has left the entire nation in utter shock. Several videos of the singer's last live concert have been doing rounds on social media, where the singer can be seen concluding his show with one of his most popular songs titled 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe...Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal'.

RIP #KK The man who gave us the best memories.



Hum rahe ya na rahe yaad aayenge pal???#RIPKK #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/M20o1xL6m6 — Tommy (@Sadhubaba_) May 31, 2022

Here are the other videos from his last concert today i.e. on Tuesday, May 31.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Unbelievable! Singer KK is no more.



See his energy just few hours before his death during his concert at Kolkata.



Life’s truly fragile. Om shanti. #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/wuht8Z82JQ — Akash Jain (@akash207) May 31, 2022

#BREAKING

Shocking Renowned singer KK breathes his last after falling sick during his performance at Nazrul Mancha Kolkata. He was 54.

Om Shanti#RIPKK#SidhuMosseWala

RIP Legend

WE LOVE YOU

Last show I just witnessed ?? pic.twitter.com/WrR3XbbAZz — Shivani Dutta (@ShivaniO5) May 31, 2022

His last concert..last song ? tbh my Spotify playlist is full of KK songs..heartbreaking news #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/TUSSRcJkos — gungun♡ (@thoughtfulkid_) May 31, 2022

'The voice of love has gone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief due to the untimely demise of the singer. He said, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed her shock at his death and wrote, "Just can't believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can't be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking." Bigg Boss fame and singer Rahul Vaidya wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir." Other prominent celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others have expressed their shock and grief following the singer's untimely demise.

About his career

Born as Krishnakumar Kunnath to a South Indian family, KK is considered to be one of India's top vocalists. In 1999, KK released his first album, 'Pal' and then eventually he focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music. Over the years, KK has given numerous hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). KK was a multilingual vocalist who has performed in more than five languages, including romantic, pop and party tunes.