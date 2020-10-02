Vodafone is lagging behind Reliance Jio and Airtel in the prepaid race. But the telco is now fighting back and making a move to make its customers happy. Vodafone and Idea's marriage has evolved into a new competitive brand, which is showing some interesting moves. The new prepaid plan is proof of that.

Vi has introduced a new data pack for customers who want freedom to use internet without hesitating. At Rs 351, Vi is offering a whopping 100GB high-speed 4G data with no daily limits and validity for 56 days.

"It is our constant endeavor to create relevant propositions to address the needs of the digital consumers in the current times. Post Covid the world has seen online activity increase by leaps and bounds - from video calls to online school to binge watching shows/videos everything is online. And now with the CRICKET season kicking in we don't want our customers to miss out on any action. With 100 GB of data @ just Rs 351 for 56 days – with NO DAILY LIMITS on data - we are confident that Vi customers can binge watch without having to worry about their quotas being exhausted" said a Vi spokesperson

Vi GIGAnet

To further boost its position in the 4G race against Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vi announced the launch of GIGAnet, India's strongest 4G network that will enable users to get ahead by staying connected with all that matters, in real-time.