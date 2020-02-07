Vodafone Idea announced that it would offer its post-paid services under the Vodafone brand as it aims to streamline the segment. But that's not the only reason the carrier in the news for. Several Vodafone customers have complained that their services have been impacted in Bangalore (Bengaluru) and other areas for over an hour. Users are unable to make or receive calls, send SMS or even use the internet.

International Business Times confirmed the issue with several of its staffers being unable to access Vodafone's core services. However, it appears the downtime affected only post-paid customers while the prepaid services are working normally.

Vodafone said that it was a temporary issue, which has been resolved. Users who are still facing the problem should restart their smartphones to check for services. But the brief downtime, which lasted a little over an hour, did not sit well with many users.

Vodafone users express anger

In a matter of minutes, a lot of Vodafone subscribers took to Twitter to report the downtime. As the complaints rose, hashtag #Vodafonedown started trending on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below: