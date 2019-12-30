Video jockey and singer Divya Vijay Gopal has married Shibu Tharakan on Sunday, 29 December, in a grand event in Chennai. It was a traditional wedding which was graced by popular singers and people from television industry.

Singer Haricharan has given glimpses to the wedding on his Instagram page by sharing photos with a caption "Wishing @divuvj and Shibu always the best and a happy Married Life together! Such a beautiful wedding! #difoundherbu. [sic]"

Vijay Yesudas, Devan, Rahul Nambiar, Sujatha Mohan, Ranjith and many others attended the wedding to wish her as she begins her new journey with Shibu Tharakan.

Divya started her journey in entertainment industry by singing a song in a Telugu film titled Ready. It was noted music director Devi Sri Prasad who helped her in the initial stages.

Thereafter, there was no looking back for her as she sung many tracks that include 'Dheemthanakka Thillana' from Villu and the title track in Sangama.

Her career in television industry kick-started started with Gandharva Sangeetham Jr in 2007-08 on Kairali TV in which she was a guest judge. She attained popularity after turning a host in Vijay TV's Airtel Super Singer Junior.

However, the actress has been approached to act in movies and TV soaps, but she has turned down the offers as she is happy in her place.