The death of VJ Chitra has sent shock waves across the entire film fraternity. The actress was found dead in her hotel room on December 9 and is suspected to have died of suicide.

Police sources, however, had said that based on the post-mortem report, the actor had died by suicide and financial issues have emerged as a possible reason.

Husband arrested by the police

The couple got married a few months ago. It is to be believed that Hemanth was been angry with Chitra for her intimate scene in a television serial. Hemnath was arrested after he was questioned for several days.

He was remanded in judicial custody at the Ponneri jail. Chitra's friends and colleagues on the sets were also questioned by the police. The couple had checked into a hotel after Chitra's late-night shoot last week.

A revenue divisional officer is investigating the case separately as mandated by law since the woman died less than seven years after her wedding. Chitra began her career as a presenter on a private channel and later became a television actor.

Known for playing the role of Mullai in the popular show Pandian Stores, the actor was found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai. She was staying with her fiance, businessman Hemanth, to whom she got engaged a few months ago