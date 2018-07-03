Actor Chandran and VJ Anjana Rangan have welcomed a new member to their family! Yes, the celebrity couple has turned proud parents of a baby boy.

VJ Anjana has given birth to the baby on Saturday, June 30, at 4 pm, but it has been revealed only now. Both mother and baby are fine. Announcing the news, Chandran tweeted, "Yes, it's a Kurumba ❤️ @AnjanaVJ and I are blessed with a baby boy. And both are doing fine. Thank you so much for all the love showered on us❤️ [sic]"

Reports do not mention whether it was a normal delivery or Caesarean. However, she has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, July 3.

VJ Anjana married actor Chandran in March 2016 after dating for a few years. She was working with Sun Music as a video jockey.

Chandran aka Chandramouli who has worked in the movies like Kayal, Graghanam and Faisal. Though they knew each other for years, the couple started liking each other only in 2015 when Chandran met her after years at the Edison Awards.

Currently, Chandran is working with Venkat Prabhu in upcoming flick Party. It is a gangster comedy movie, which has Jai, Shaam and Shiva in the leads. Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Nassar, Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj and others are in the cast.

Meanwhile, a track titled Cha Cha Charey sung by Suriya and Karthi has been unveiled and met with stupendous response.