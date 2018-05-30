Gone are the days when celebrities would hide baby bumps due to superstitions. Now, moms-to-be are proudly flaunting their baby bumps. The latest celebrity to flaunt hers is VJ Anjana Rangan, popular Tamil TV anchor and wife of actor Chandran.

She has posted a picture with a caption, "I cant wait to meet you for i love you already! ❤️Clicked by @Ynionline ! #PadamByVeniSubramanian @moulistic. [sic]" She was flooded with best wishes from her fans and well-wishers.

"#touchwood this is truly the most beautiful phase in a woman's life and you make a beautiful mother @AnjanaVJ ❤️❤️ wishing you and the mini only the best congrats @moulistic . [sic]" anchor Nakshatra responded to Anjana's tweet.

Multilingual actor Harish Uthaman wished her by posting, " beautiful beautiful pic... may god bless u both in abundance . [sic]" actress Sai Dhanshika of Rajinikanth's Kabali fame, Sangeetha VJ and a few others also wished her on Twitter.

Recently, actress Rambha announced about her third pregnancy on her Facebook and wrote, "On this very happy moment I wish to share my happy news to all my loved ones around the world that I am pregnant with our baby number 3 showing off my pregnancy baby bump picture proudly:))I cannot express my bundles of joyplease pray for me and my family [sic]".

VJ Anjana married actor Chandran in March 2016 after dating for a few years. She was working with Sun Music as a video jockey.

Chandran aka Chandramouli who has worked in the movies like Kayal, Graghanam and Faisal. Though they knew each other for years, the couple started liking each other only in 2015 when Chandran met her after years at the Edison Awards.