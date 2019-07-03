Vivo is the latest one to join the ongoing fierce battle between smartphone companies. The budget smartphone segment is seeing a lot of competition from the likes of Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo has something to offer that is hard to refuse. The Chinese smartphone maker launched Vivo Z1 Pro in India starting at Rs 14,990, making a very compelling argument against rivalling sub-Rs 20,000 smartphones.

Vivo Z1 Pro is first of the Z-series, which supports the Make in India initiative to be manufactured locally. The handset is online-exclusive and will be sold only on Flipkart. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in three variants, 4GB+64GB for Rs 14,990, 6GB+64GB for Rs 16,990 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,990. The sale begins July 11 and there is an instant discount of Rs 750 on using ICICI debit and credit cards on Flipkart.

The bigger question is should you buy Vivo Z1 Pro. Let us take you through the specs and features offered in Vivo's latest offering.

Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Unlike other budget phones, this one has a punch-hole camera positioned on the top left corner, giving a truly-full screen experience without a notch or bezels. The front camera packs a 32MP sensor, which is enabled by artificial intelligence for portrait shots.

Speaking of the camera, the primary setup includes a 16MP main lens paired with an 8MP secondary super wide-angle lens and a 2MP third lens for depth effect. We haven't had the chance to test the cameras yet, but it sure looks like a capable setup to please users. There are some unique scene modes, such as fun video mode, AI filter, Backlight HDR, portrait light effects, live photo, AR stickers and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro is a mid-range offering with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, first for any phone in India. It also packs Adreno 616 GPU for graphics and has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W-fast charging support. Even then, the Z1 Pro is 8.5mm thick and weighs 201 grams. The handset is powered by Android Pie-based FunTouchOS.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE support, and various turbo modes to enhance overall performance, gaming performance, network acceleration and app launch times.

"With the Z1 Pro, we are introducing a new breed of smartphones for India's Generation-Z that are a blend of power-packed performance for a superior smartphone gaming experience and a refreshing design," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.