Vivo has expanded its V-series in India with the introduction of its all-new Vivo V19, which brings a blend of modern design, great cameras, powerful battery and more. While the entire nation is facing lockdown blues, Vivo took this opportunity to give something to look forward to. Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi have held online events during the lockdown, but Vivo chose a low-key affair to announce the V19, assuming it is letting the product speak for itself.

Vivo V19 comes in two variants - the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB+256GB configuration puts the price up to Rs 31,990. Here's a highlight of the key features of the Vivo V19 before we get on to the review:

Vivo V19: Key features

Display: 6.44-inch SuperAMOLED Full HD+ display Main camera: 48MP+8MP ultra-wide-angle+2MP macro+2MP depth sensor Front Camera: 32MP+8MP CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 Colours: Mystic Silver and Piano Black Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, 3D glass body and more

With its price tag and this spec-sheet, the focus can clearly be seen on the cameras. Here's our review of the Vivo V19, which we have been testing under embargo.

Modern design

Vivo V19 looks identical to the iQOO 3, which works in favour rather against it. The design of iQOO 3 was well-liked and replicating the same in an even affordable smartphone. Vivo V19 offers a compact form factor and weighs just 186 grams, making it extremely light and easy to use in a single hand.

Vivo V19's 3D glass body adds a premium feel to the phone and looks stunning too. The Piano Black edition looks classy but if you like a bit of bling, the Mystic Silver is perfect. The rectangular camera module on the back is aesthetically pleasing and thankfully it is not protruding. The handset retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, placed alongside the USB Type-C port and stereo. The volume and power/lock buttons are placed on the right side, well within the reach of fingers.

This brings us to the final aspect of the phone, which is a huge part of the design. The 6.44-inch display has two punch-hole cameras. In terms of display resolution and clarity, there's nothing one can complain as it is at par with mid-range premium phones. Using the phone under direct sunlight doesn't pose a challenge. From watching movies to playing games, the graphics rendered are quite acceptable. It may not be extraordinary, but it is well suited to carry out day-to-day tasks without raising any red flags.

Loveable cameras

Vivo V19 is being advertised as a camera smartphone and it has been well justified if you ask us. The quad-camera setup on the back and dual selfie cameras have some pretty neat tricks up its sleeve. The 48MP primary camera is naturally the best one to deliver desirable results, be it in terms of dynamic range, contrast, colour balance, and natural output. Vivo V19 can be used to create some interesting photos for social media.

As we found out, the goodness of Vivo V19 camera is not limited to just the primary sensor. The camera interface is quite interactive and lets you explore other modes, which you generally wouldn't. For instance, the option to switch lenses from primary to macro to wide-angle is pretty neat. The 2MP macro lens and 8MP super-wide-angle lens can add new perspective and it's really interesting to play with different modes offered in the phone.

Here are a few camera samples that will give you an idea of what the cameras are capable of in the real world:

Lasting battery

Vivo V19 packs a monstrous battery. The 4,500mAh battery can easily last a full day with some juice left. But what's really impressive is the 33W fast charging technology. In our tests, the smartphone consistently charged from 0-80 percent in under an hour. With that, the smartphone can go on all day, with the internet always on - switching between 4G and Wi-Fi. But in case, you stream a lot (the lockdown norm and all), expect the battery to run out sooner. Even then, the phone's battery life won't disappoint you.

Questionable choice

Vivo V19 gets most of the things right, but what's really puzzling is the decision to go with Snapdragon 712 processor in 2020. By adding 8GB RAM, Vivo has solved any problem related to multi-tasking. Switching between apps is seamless, even when there are a lot of apps running in the background.

In reality, the SD712 chipset did not pose as much a challenge as I expected it to be. Playing games like Ludo doesn't strain much, so it's fine. But the phone can be well-equipped to handle games like PUBG Mobile. The only restriction is that the graphics are limited to the HD setting, and the difference is noticeable to those who have switched from a higher-end phone.

The software FunTouch OS 10.1 is not as great as OxygenOS, but it's not bad at all. There are several interesting features such as Dark Mode, gesture-based navigation, a decent amount of bloatware and a seamless interface.

Is it worth buying?

Vivo V19 is a good package. If cameras are what you're looking for in a smartphone, the smartphone is worth considering. The phone's design and battery are other good reasons to consider buying the V19. But what's really indigestible is the fact that the phone comes with an ageing Snapdragon 712 chipset for its asking price. The Snapdragon 730 or even SD720 would have been a considerable choice, without which it's a phone hard to recommend.