Vivo is a name that Indians are quite familiar with when it comes to smartphone shopping. With a strong offline presence, the Chinese brand has received great recognition for its phones, which offer innovative features like dual pop-up cameras at affordable prices. It is the competitive pricing of the brand that allows it to compete against rivals in the online space as well. Vivo has released yet another smartphone with a compelling package to lure buyers in India.

Vivo V17 has finally arrived in India as a mid-range competitor with a focus on the photography element. The phone's tagline, "Clear as Real" is backed by an impressive camera setup of Vivo V17. Before we get to the specs of the phone, here are the pricing and availability details.

Vivo V17: Price and availability

Vivo V17 carries a price tag of Rs 22,990 for 8GB+128GB configuration. There are two colour options, Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice, both of which have a subtle gradient finish that isn't too loud or flashy. The smartphone goes on sale starting December 17 via Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and all online and leading offline channels.

As a part of launch offers, buyers can claim 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit card, ICICI Bank debit and credit card, Axis Bank cards, IDFC First Bank and HDBFS paper finance till December 31. Buyers can also avail Jio benefits up to Rs 12,000 on both online and offline purchase and easy EMI options.

Vivo V17: Features and specifications

Vivo V17 features a quad-camera setup at the back, combining a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there's a 32MP sensor for selfies, which is touted as the tiniest punch-hole for the camera. This maximises the viewing experience, even if it is by a small margin. Both cameras also support Super Night mode for brighter, detailed photos in low-light.

Vivo V17 sports a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The V17 smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology via USB Type-C Port. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock support. The handset runs FunTouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

There are some unique features for gamers, who can now talk to their teammates in a different voice. This feature is aimed to protect the privacy of users. Then there is off-screen autoplay, which runs the games in the background while the screen is locked. Finally, the game centre boosts CPU and GPU performance and minimises notifications for an immersive gaming experience.