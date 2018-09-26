Vivo launched the new smartphone V11 in India. It is one of the few Made in India smartphones and is being manufactured at the company's Noida factory unit.

As the name suggests, V11 is a watered down version of the recently released V11 Pro. But, it does come with compelling features including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera hardware.

Its 25MP front-camera boasts AI Face Shaping technology that ensures consumers get perfect selfies in any type of situations. The improved AI Selfie Lighting feature offers better lighting effects with algorithms that understand the effect of light on the user's face in three-dimensions. The AI portrait-Framing feature guides consumers to hold the phone in an optimal position to ensure that they get perfectly framed portraits with every shot.

On the back, it houses a feature-rich 16MP (F2.0) + 5MP (F2.0) dual camera. It is backed by Jovi Smart Scene, Google Lens and Google Assistant. Jovi makes everyday life easier and helps users in tasks such as checking the weather, map navigation, online shopping, travel arrangement, music video and even social media. Google Lens further uses deep learning algorithms to let users search for what they see, the company claims.

Besides the camera, the design language is another notable aspect of the Vivo V11. It sports 6.3-inch Halo FullView Display with ultra-thin bezels. It comes with 19.9 aspect ratio, offering rich cinematic viewing experience. On the back, V11 features a 3D cover with refreshing fusion colour way - exuding visually appealing design language and premium feel. It comes in two colours--Starry Night Black and Nebula Purple.

Other stipulated specifications include Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunOS, MediaTek Helio P60 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,315mAh battery, which is sufficient to run the phone for a whole day under mixed usage.

Vivo V11 price and launch offers:

Vivo V11 is slated to go on sale on September 27 mid-night in India via Flipkart and Vivo India E-store and will be available the next day in brick-and-mortar stores for Rs 22,990.

As part of the promotional launch programme, Vivo in collaboration with partner retail chains and banks, is offering a lot of lucrative deals for V11 customers.

Here are the details:

Flat 5 percent cash back with Capital First

· Flat Rs 2,000 Paytm Cashback Coupon if purchased using PayTM Mall QR code in offline stores

· Flat Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC bank Credit - Debit cards and Paper Finance

· Additional up to Rs 2000 off on exchange on Flipkart

· Buyback guarantee (Post six to eight months of usage)

· One Time Screen Replacement in case of screen damage during the first six months

· No Cost EMI starts Rs 1533 (Up to 15 Months on Bajaj Finance, Home Credit, Capital First and HDBFS, HDFC paper finance)

Benefits with Reliance Jio

o Enjoy Instant Benefits Worth Rs.4050 on recharge of Rs 198 only

o Myntra, Paytm & Swiggy - Partner Coupons worth Rs 2100

o Jio Vouchers worth Rs 1950 (39 Vouchers of Rs 50/- each)

o Jio Platinum Device Security (Device Theft & Malware Protection)

o Offer Period 6th September to 30th September 2018.

Benefits with Vodafone – IDEA

o Insurance - Liquid & physical damage only with Rs 499 and above Post-Paid Plans

o DATA - Pre-paid customers 820 GB DATA Postpaid Customers 600 GB DATA (on RC 198 & Rs.399 above plans respectively)

Key specifications of Vivo V11:

Model Vivo V11 Display 6.3-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass cover OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunOS 4.5 Processor MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core RAM 6GB Storage 64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP (F2.0) + 5MP (F2.0)

Front: 25MP (F2.0) Camera features Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse Photography, Camera Filter, Live, AI Bokeh, AI Selfie Lighting, AI Backlight HDR, AI Low-Light Mode, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, Panorama, Palm Capture, Gender Detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, Video Face Beauty, Google Lens Battery 3,315mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, USB (USB2.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (Bluetooth 4.2), GPS, OTG, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass Dimensions 155.97 × 75.63 × 8.1 mm Weight 163.7 mm Colours Starry Night Black and Nebula Purple Price Rs 22,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Vivo.