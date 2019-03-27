Last weekend, Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) kicked off the annual Vivo Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2019 edition with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on underdogs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sadly, the opening cricket match was a sombre affair thanks to bad pitch, as the latter could only muster 70 runs and the former took more than 17 overs to get to the target. But, the following matches have been thrilling and most of them finishing at the last over.
The Twenty-Twenty (T20) cricket matches appeals to most audiences of all groups as the game gets over in three hours and a few minutes or single over can change the dynamics of the whole, similar to what happened with RCB's batting collapse on March 23.
So, cricket enthusiasts have to be glued to screens to not miss any actions on the field. But, the timings of the matches 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm are problematic for office goers, as most of them will be travelling back to home and some unlucky few will have night shifts. We have handpicked five smartphone apps that will make sure you get the latest updates on IPL 2019 scores and wickets statistics in real-time so that you don't miss out much.
BCCI's IPL 2019 (Developed by Pulse Innovation):
- Live ball-by-ball scores & commentary
- Buy Tickets
- Fantasy League
- Video highlights & features
- Fixtures, results & match reports
- Breaking news, features & exclusive interviews
- Live photostream
- IPL Selfie and new product features
- Social features
Hotstar (Developed by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd):
- Star TV has purchased the official IPL broadcasting rights and they are streaming all the Vivo IPL 2019 matches on Hotstar app. Smartphones users can get fastest score updates without delay, provided you have internet data pack on
- Hotstar also offers full match replays, highlights and post-match expert analysis
- Another notable aspect of Hotstar app is that it also offers VR viewing option on both iOS and Android platforms, but users have to sign-in for a paid subscription
- Besides live cricket, Hotstar TV gives users access top TV series in several regional languages, also to international shows via Star World and wildlife documentaries via Nat Geo channel, as well
Cricbuzz Cricket News (Developed by Cricbuzz.com):
- Cricbuzz also offers in-house editorial on cricket news, pre-match and post-match analysis from experts such as Harsha Bhogle, Zaheer Khan, hosted by Gaurav Kapoor and many more
- Smart 'Match Center' - Match Center screen adapts to the state of the match - Upcoming, Live or Complete.
- Match Cards - Contextual snippets like stats/trivia/weather.
- Live scores and ball by ball text commentary that helps you visualize the action as and when it unfolds.
- Live Audio commentary in English and other regional languages - if listening is your thing.
- Match alerts via push notification service - so that you don't miss THE moment
- Latest cricket news and editorials - to keep you posted on the latest happenings.
- Unified Home Screen - The new, enhanced Home Screen has all the interesting content of the moment - Featured matches, News & Photo Galleries.
- Upcoming matches - what's up for tomorrow, next week, next month?
- Results of recently completed matches - in case you missed a match.
- Photos - because a picture is worth a thousand words and all that.
- Player profiles - Cricket is all about the players - runs, wickets and everything else.
- Player and Team Rankings for ODI, Test, and T20I - know the current ranking of your favourite player, always.
- Points tables for all major tournaments - which team is at the top and who will get knocked out?
- Match alerts via push notification service - so that you don't miss any match-turning moments
- Cricbuzz supports many Indian dialects (Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali are currently supported), but have by download separate "Cricbuzz - In Indian Languages" app.
ESPNcricinfo Cricket App (Developed by ESPN Inc.):
- As the name suggests, it covers world cricket be it international or domestic, in all formats - T20, Tests and ODI. Also, most importantly covers IPL, World Cup and all key series
- Cricket Live scores with ball by ball commentary
- Quick Cricket Updates & Alerts-Get timely, accurate and fast alerts for every movement from an ongoing match or breaking news from your favourite cricket team around the world.
- Personalised feed- The app is yours, follow your favourite cricket teams to get a tailor-made experience of the app
- App user can also subscribe for exclusive content from best sports writers, audio, video and more. Push notifications for instant alerts of wickets, batsman milestones, fun facts and other match-related information.
- Option to choose editions in the app according to your preferred location and watch the latest events, matches, series, tournament and videos regarding Cricket. Option to choose to the favorite team and get a related update
- Option to compare player statistics and view player profile across teams
- This app version is also optimized to perform even on slow network connections
CricketNext-Live Score & News (Developed Network 18):
- Superfast live scorecard
- Ball by ball commentary
- Latest match status
- Pitch report
- Team squads
- Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats(SWOT) analysis of each contesting team
- Head to head analysis of each team
- Top performers of each team
- Latest news about the match
- Worm graphs, run rate graphs and interactive ranking graphs to compare team performances
- Quick scorecard and full scorecard for all major matches
Mobile system requirements, application compatibility and rating details:
|
Mobile App
|
Size
|
OS compatibility
|
*Average ratings on both Android and iOS
|
IPL 2019 (Android)
IPL (iOS)
[Name varies in different platform, but developed by official app creator: Pulse Innovation Ltd]
|
Google Android: 22 MB
|
Google Android: v4.1 or later
|
4.5 stars
|
Apple iOS:71.2MB
|
Apple iOS: v10.0 and later
|
Hotstar (Developed by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd)
|
Google Android: Varies with the smartphone
|
Google Android: OS version varies with the smartphone
|
4.5 stars
Note: Consumers have to subscribe to access live cricket match video
Here are the details:
|
Apple iOS: 186.9MB
|
Apple iOS: v9.0 or later
|
Cricbuzz Cricket Scores & News (Developed by Cricbuzz.com)
|
Google Android: Varies with the smartphone
|
Google Android: OS version varies with the smartphone
|
4.6 stars
|
Apple iOS: 129.4MB
|
Apple iOS: v9.0 or later
|
The ESPNcricinfo Cricket App (Developed by ESPN. Inc.)
|
Google Android: 19MB
|
Android: v5.0 and later
|
4.5 stars
|
Apple iOS: 56.5MB
|
iOS: v10.0 or later
|
CricketNext-Score & News (Developed by Network 18)
|
Google Android: 14MB
|
Android: v4.1 or later
|
4.0 stars
|
Apple iOS: 47.5 MB
|
iOS: v9.0 or later
*Ratings are subject to change with time and number of users.