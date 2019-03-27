Last weekend, Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) kicked off the annual Vivo Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2019 edition with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on underdogs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sadly, the opening cricket match was a sombre affair thanks to bad pitch, as the latter could only muster 70 runs and the former took more than 17 overs to get to the target. But, the following matches have been thrilling and most of them finishing at the last over.

The Twenty-Twenty (T20) cricket matches appeals to most audiences of all groups as the game gets over in three hours and a few minutes or single over can change the dynamics of the whole, similar to what happened with RCB's batting collapse on March 23.

So, cricket enthusiasts have to be glued to screens to not miss any actions on the field. But, the timings of the matches 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm are problematic for office goers, as most of them will be travelling back to home and some unlucky few will have night shifts. We have handpicked five smartphone apps that will make sure you get the latest updates on IPL 2019 scores and wickets statistics in real-time so that you don't miss out much.

BCCI's IPL 2019 (Developed by Pulse Innovation):

Live ball-by-ball scores & commentary

Buy Tickets

Fantasy League

Video highlights & features

Fixtures, results & match reports

Breaking news, features & exclusive interviews

Live photostream

IPL Selfie and new product features

Social features

Hotstar (Developed by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd):

Star TV has purchased the official IPL broadcasting rights and they are streaming all the Vivo IPL 2019 matches on Hotstar app. Smartphones users can get fastest score updates without delay, provided you have internet data pack on

Hotstar also offers full match replays, highlights and post-match expert analysis

Another notable aspect of Hotstar app is that it also offers VR viewing option on both iOS and Android platforms, but users have to sign-in for a paid subscription

Besides live cricket, Hotstar TV gives users access top TV series in several regional languages, also to international shows via Star World and wildlife documentaries via Nat Geo channel, as well

Cricbuzz Cricket News (Developed by Cricbuzz.com):

Cricbuzz also offers in-house editorial on cricket news, pre-match and post-match analysis from experts such as Harsha Bhogle, Zaheer Khan, hosted by Gaurav Kapoor and many more

Smart 'Match Center' - Match Center screen adapts to the state of the match - Upcoming, Live or Complete.

Match Cards - Contextual snippets like stats/trivia/weather.

Live scores and ball by ball text commentary that helps you visualize the action as and when it unfolds.

Live Audio commentary in English and other regional languages - if listening is your thing.

Match alerts via push notification service - so that you don't miss THE moment

Latest cricket news and editorials - to keep you posted on the latest happenings.

Unified Home Screen - The new, enhanced Home Screen has all the interesting content of the moment - Featured matches, News & Photo Galleries.

Upcoming matches - what's up for tomorrow, next week, next month?

Results of recently completed matches - in case you missed a match.

Photos - because a picture is worth a thousand words and all that.

Player profiles - Cricket is all about the players - runs, wickets and everything else.

Player and Team Rankings for ODI, Test, and T20I - know the current ranking of your favourite player, always.

Points tables for all major tournaments - which team is at the top and who will get knocked out?

Match alerts via push notification service - so that you don't miss any match-turning moments

Cricbuzz supports many Indian dialects (Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali are currently supported), but have by download separate "Cricbuzz - In Indian Languages" app.

ESPNcricinfo Cricket App (Developed by ESPN Inc.):

As the name suggests, it covers world cricket be it international or domestic, in all formats - T20, Tests and ODI. Also, most importantly covers IPL, World Cup and all key series



Cricket Live scores with ball by ball commentary



Quick Cricket Updates & Alerts-Get timely, accurate and fast alerts for every movement from an ongoing match or breaking news from your favourite cricket team around the world.



Personalised feed- The app is yours, follow your favourite cricket teams to get a tailor-made experience of the app



App user can also subscribe for exclusive content from best sports writers, audio, video and more. Push notifications for instant alerts of wickets, batsman milestones, fun facts and other match-related information.

Option to choose editions in the app according to your preferred location and watch the latest events, matches, series, tournament and videos regarding Cricket. Option to choose to the favorite team and get a related update

Option to compare player statistics and view player profile across teams

This app version is also optimized to perform even on slow network connections

CricketNext-Live Score & News (Developed Network 18):

Superfast live scorecard

Ball by ball commentary

Latest match status

Pitch report

Team squads

Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats(SWOT) analysis of each contesting team

Head to head analysis of each team

Top performers of each team

Latest news about the match

Worm graphs, run rate graphs and interactive ranking graphs to compare team performances

Quick scorecard and full scorecard for all major matches

Mobile system requirements, application compatibility and rating details:

Mobile App Size OS compatibility *Average ratings on both Android and iOS IPL 2019 (Android) IPL (iOS) [Name varies in different platform, but developed by official app creator: Pulse Innovation Ltd] Google Android: 22 MB Google Android: v4.1 or later 4.5 stars Apple iOS:71.2MB Apple iOS: v10.0 and later Hotstar (Developed by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd) Google Android: Varies with the smartphone Google Android: OS version varies with the smartphone 4.5 stars Note: Consumers have to subscribe to access live cricket match video Here are the details: Premium Membership Monthly Rs 199 Hotstar VIP Rs 369 Hotstar Premium Monthly Rs 199 Premium Membership Annual Rs 999 All Sports Annual Rs 299 Premium Membership (Annual) Rs 999 Sports & Entertainment Monthly Rs 1,599 Entertainment Monthly Rs 319 Sports & Entertainment Annual Rs 8,200 Entertainment Annual Rs 3,299 Apple iOS: 186.9MB Apple iOS: v9.0 or later Cricbuzz Cricket Scores & News (Developed by Cricbuzz.com) Google Android: Varies with the smartphone Google Android: OS version varies with the smartphone 4.6 stars Apple iOS: 129.4MB Apple iOS: v9.0 or later The ESPNcricinfo Cricket App (Developed by ESPN. Inc.) Google Android: 19MB Android: v5.0 and later 4.5 stars Apple iOS: 56.5MB iOS: v10.0 or later CricketNext-Score & News (Developed by Network 18) Google Android: 14MB Android: v4.1 or later 4.0 stars Apple iOS: 47.5 MB iOS: v9.0 or later

*Ratings are subject to change with time and number of users.