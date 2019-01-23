We've witnessed some of the biggest design changes in smartphones, but the ideal design doesn't exist. There are either notches or punch-hole displays that disrupt the continuity of aesthetically-pleasing phone design, but Vivo appears to have cracked the formula for the most beautiful design in its upcoming Apex 2019 smartphone.

Noted phone artist Ben Geskin on Twitter shared the first look at Vivo Apex 2019 based on some exclusive information shared by Vivo itself. The end result is something even the critically-acclaimed design guru and Apple chief designer Jony Ive would approve of.

To recall Ive's idea of an ideal phone is a pure slab, a display without any seams or distractions. Vivo seems to have acted on those visualisations to bring Apex 2019 without any buttons, holes or other distractions, Tom's Guide reported.

Describing the phone before the renders were revealed, top mobile tipster Ice Universe had said Vivo's concept smartphone will be "like a metal soap" and went on to add, "Is it science fiction?" Vivo will be officially taking the curtains off its Apex 2019 smartphone at an event in China on January 24, bringing to us the first official look at what is already labelled the most beautiful phone ever.

Improvising massively on the original Apex smartphone, which came with full screen and pop-up camera solution to get rid of the notch and bezels, Vivo Apex 2019 is going to be a masterpiece. Without any buttons or openings for speakers or charging port, Vivo Apex 2019 could use wireless charging and audio-emitting display.

While there's no word on whether Vivo Apex 2019 would ever be commercially available, but don't lose hope. Vivo's Apex 2018 smartphone eventually turned into Vivo Nex to be sold commercially and we could see that happening with Apex 2019 as well (fingers crossed).

The only things we can take from the leaked renders and official video of Apex 2019 are that the handset would sport dual rear cameras, beautifully rounded corners and a completely bezel-free display. Seeing the official launch is only a few hours away, we won't be kept guessing for too long. Stay tuned for updates.