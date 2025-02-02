Popular actor Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, and ever since his big win, he has been busy meeting and greeting his friends and celebrating his success. Although the BB 18 winner wasn't invited to Vivian's bash, hosted by the actor's wife, Nouran Aly, he still had a blast at two other celebrations—first at a party hosted by Farah Khan and then at another one organized by Shilpa Shirodkar.

Vivian and Karan have known each other for over a decade, but they are arch-rivals. Even during their stint in Bigg Boss, both of them were at loggerheads. Not just that, the industry is also divided—one section of celebs supported Vivian, while a few supported Karan Veer.

Recently, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly, who didn't invite Karan to their bash, took a dig at him, stating she didn't invite people who hurt Vivian.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Veer Mehra responded to Nouran and Vivan's hurt remark, Karan said, "Vivian ko waise hi ghamand hai. Pata nahi kis cheez ka, par wo hai. He has an air about himself, which is in him. Agar wo is profession mein nahi hota, toh bhi wo aisa hi hota. Some people are like that. They have a little air about themselves. Which is the person they are, nothing wrong with it. (Vivian is anyway arrogant. I don't know about what, but he is. He has an air about himself, which is just part of who he is. Even if he wasn't in this profession, he would still be like this)."

Karan Veer on whether he had FOMO since he wasn't invited to Vivian's bash

He said, "Unko FOMO hua hai ki main party mein nahi aaya tha. Kaafi log hain jo mujhe bulana chaah rahe hai, jaha main nahi pohchunga toh bohot FOMO hoga. (He has FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) that I didn't come to the party. Many people want to invite me, and if I don't show up, there will be a lot of FOMO)."

On Vivian unfollowing him on Instagram

When asked about Vivian unfollowing him on Instagram, he said that these things don't matter to him and that he is simply focused on working. "Mereko apne kaam se matlab hai, kaam kar raha hu."( I don't care about him, I am busy working for myself).

When asked whether he felt the air was about Vivian feeling like he was more successful than Karan, he replied, "Unka perception toh nahi pata. But mereko to ye tha na. I was coming from a jealous space. And I have said it ki 'tujhe kaafi kuchh easily mil gaya'. You are the laadla, you have been announced as top 2. Aur jo gaya bhi wo top 2 mein. You got things easily. Hum dono ki personal life upar neeche hui, but you are in a better personal space. So there is a little jealousy that I have. (I don't know about his perception. But I'll tell you, I was coming from a jealous space. And I have said this to him, that you've got a lot of things easily. You're the favorite, you've been announced as top 2. You got things easily. Our personal lives were up and down, but you are in a better personal space. So yes, there's a little jealousy on my part)."

Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.