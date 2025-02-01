'I heard Vivian said things Behind My Back': Shilpa Shirodkar on not being invited to his private party; takes dig a Vivan's wife Nouran Aly

Although Karan Veer Mehra was the winner of Big Boss 18, Vivian Dsena was the first runner-up, and Rajat Dalal secured the second runner-up position.

A day after the Bigg Boss 18 finale, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, hosted a party to celebrate her husband's achievement. However, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar were noticeably absent from the event.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about why Vivian might not have invited them to the gathering. She mentioned that despite their differences, she and Vivian would always remain friends.

Shilpa said, "He didn't invite us. I have no idea why. Later, I heard that they probably didn't want to invite people who had hurt them. So perhaps that's why the three of us—Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and I—were not invited."

She added, "Vivian was my first friend in the house, and he will always be my friend. I don't know what he thinks, but I believe in maintaining relationships and friendships. I've heard from outside—since I haven't watched a single episode—that Vivian said a lot of things behind my back. But that's him."

"The first relationships I formed in that house were with Vivian, Chum, and Karan. For me, these three will always be special. If Vivian doesn't want to maintain our friendship, that's his decision. I'm not going to say anything about it. Yes, he didn't invite us to the party, but that's okay," Shilpa stated.

Nouran Aly on why she didnt invite Karan and Shilpa.

During a recent public appearance, Nouran Aly addressed the guest list, shedding light on why certain individuals, including Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar, were not invited.

Speaking about Karan's absence, Nouran said, "I was the one sending out invitations. It was a surprise party. I invited only those who didn't hurt us. That's all."

The celebration was attended by several Bigg Boss 18 contestants, including Vivian's close friends such as Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Afreen Khan, Yamini Malhotra, Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, and Chahat Pandey. Former contestants from previous seasons, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Pandey, and Munawar Faruqui, also made appearances.