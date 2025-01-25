Bigg Boss 18 has officially come to an end, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy. Vivian Dsena was the first runner-up, and Rajat Dalal emerged as the second runner-up. Ever since Karan's win, fandoms of Vivian and Rajat have thronged social media, belittling Karan's victory. Netizens have called Karan's win unfair and labelled the show as scripted and rigged.

However, Karan has handled the trolls and negativity gracefully by keeping silent and not reacting to the backlash surrounding his big win.

On Tuesday, Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly, hosted a surprise bash for her husband. However, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathi, and Shilpa Shirodkar were not invited.

Nouran Aly invited Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, Afreen Khan, Sara Khan, and others to the party. Nouran has repeatedly mentioned that Karan and Vivian are not friends.

Self-Obsessed and Bitter': Fans React to Vivian and Nouran Snubbing BB18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra

On Friday, Nouran Aly, along with her husband Vivian, was spotted with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for a podcast shoot. During the photo op, the paparazzi asked Nouran why she didn't invite Karan. In response, Nouran said, "We didn't invite those who hurt us to the party."

Netizens were unhappy with Nouran's reply and criticized her for it.

One user said, "Husband and wife both insecure and jealous after BB. They are perfect for each other."

Another commented, "How did KVM hurt them? By winning? Many people inside the house said things against VD, but all that is easily forgotten. They are just bitter about KVM's win."

A third user added, "Vivian and Nouran are self-obsessed."

Meanwhile, Sandip Sikcand hosted a party attended by Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Digvijay Rathi. Sikcand took to Instagram to share a picture with them.