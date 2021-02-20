Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been slapped a fine of Rs 500 for flouting norms by riding his newly acquired motorcycle without wearing a helmet and a face-mask, officials said here on Saturday.

The incident came to light after he posted a Valentine Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva-Oberoi on the pillion seat, both seen without the necessary protective gears.

The February 14 short video-post gushed: "What a start of this lovely Valentine's Day, with Main, Meri Patni or Woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!", as the couple zoomed away on their electric-blue Harley Davidson bike.

At one point, Oberoi and Priyanka - both sporting jeans and dark top-shirt - were seen interacting with some young boys and girls, a few without the mandatory face-mask, at an unidentified petrol pump, in the western suburbs.

On their late-night bike sojourn, the Oberois sportingly allowed many of the excited girls and a boy - all mask-less - to click selfies with them, ironically, against the backdrop of a huge banner proclaiming Covid-19 protocols to be adhered to!

Taking note social activist Binu Varghese Tweeted the video and said: "Actor Vivek Oberoi flouts traffic safety rules as well as health safety rules by riding a bike without helmet and not wearing a (face) mask. This sends a wrong message to the youth hence he should be fined for the same".

He also tagged along the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and others which led to the e-challan being issued by Asst. Police Inspector Nandkishor Jadhav of Mumbai Traffic Police Santacruz Division late on Friday.

Since the actor was flouting the Covid-19 protocols of not wearing a face-mask in public, he will be booked separately for violating the pandemic orders and SOPs, officials indicated.