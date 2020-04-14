Bollywood celebs like Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, Nimrat Kaur, Rajeev Khandelwal and Prasoon Joshi have urges citizens to cooperate during 'lockdown 2' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and informed citizens that the nationwide lockdown is being extended till May 3 in an attempt to battle the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. Bollywood celebs welcomed this decision and took to social media to urge people to cooperate withe the government's decision.

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini wrote: "We have completed 3 weeks of nationwide lockdown successfully &controlled the spread of the virus to a large extent.Let us follow our PM @narendramodi ji's behest to the nation to observe next 3 weeks also in strict lockdown. For our own welfare & benefit we shdn't break rules."

Hema Malini also suggested people to utilize their time finding out their hidden talents. She wrote, "Find ur hidden talents! U might hav an artist within u waiting to be encouraged. A dancer who has always loved to dance but too busy to take it up. A nature lover who didn't hav time to even look at ur own garden. A story teller, a writer-the list is endless. Time to discover urself!"

Actress Nimrat Kaur also shared on Twitter: "These last 21 days stay valid and effective only with patience and discipline every single day of the next 19 coming up. Each decision at every individual level matters like never before. #TogetherAtHome #StaySafeStayHome #Lockdown2 #IndiaFightsCarona."

Urging citizens to cooperate in the extended lockdown period, Rajeev Khandelwal tweeted: "Let's respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia"

Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi tweeted: "#ModiMangalMessage Time to Stay firm&united.India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has set an example of decisivess,self belief and welfare in the face of the Corona virus crisis.Let's keep staying responsible for sake of all and not get distracted by any negativity."

Actress-politician Kirron Kher tweeted: "In order to ensure that India's fight against #COVID19 continues and we will be victorious, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has decided to extend the lockdown by 3 May. Stay where you are, be safe."

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expressed: "Friends, You can achieve all this before 3rd May: "lose weight/ be fitter - learn about food - learn a new skill - throw away what you don't need/live light - discover new ideas and be ready for #NewWorld - discover your #CreativeConsciousness - be successful #Lockdown2"

Singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen a while back, tweeted: "#Lockdown2 #NoProblem #IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCoronavirus."

With inputs from IANS