Vivek Agnihotri is not the one to mince his words. Known for his unfiltered and often controversial statements. Vivek recently blamed the films of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan for damaging the cultural fabric of India. He called their films unreal and added because of them many filmmakers have come out to show the real stories of India.

Damaging the cultural fabric of India

The Kashmir Files director said that after Amitabh Bachchan's Shehenshah, no filmmaker came forward to make real films. "After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, that's why he it was important to tell real and honest stories," he said in an interview.

Reactions

Social media wasn't pleased with the statement and lashed out at Vivek Agnihotri. "Look who is talking about destroying the "cultural fabric" of this country. Irony laughed, then cried and then died after seeing his comments," wrote one social media user.

"Mr Kangana," another user wrote. "Yes, only he has the right to destroy," another social media user took a dig at the filmmaker. "Sooooo sooooo relieved that the sanity fabric of India is intact with so many calling out Vivek Agnihotri...India u still give me.hop," another one of the comments read.

Vivek Agnihotri bankrupt

Vivek Agnihotri had recently revealed that all the money he earned from making The Kashmir Files, was invested in The Vaccine War. He went on to reveal that he is bankrupt and has no money to make any films any further. "Whatever money I earned, I put into my next film which is The Vaccine War and I am bankrupt as usual. Pallavi and I were discussing that we are broke again. So for the next film, the struggle begins again," he told HT.

Agnihotri also added that he didn't make much profit from the commercial success of The Kashmir Files. He revealed that it was Zee that made money.