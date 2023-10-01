Vivek Agnihotri is known for his unfiltered statements. After taking digs and potshots at the Khans and Kapoors of Bollywood, speaking about insider and outsider debate, debating on privileged star kids; Vivek has now called himself an "Alia Bhatt fan". The Vaccine War director has said that he sees Alia Bhatt as his family and refuses to hear anything negative about her.

Vivek also spoke about how Alia has matured as an actor and he loves the way she conducts herself in public. He also called her a great example of how actors should mature.

Vivek calls himself an "Alia Bhatt fan"

"I'm a fan of Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun. I feel Alia is a part of my family and I always admire her work. I like the way she has matured as an actor in the last few years. She has creative intelligence and that's why I really like her growth and the way she has conducted herself in public. Whenever there's a discussion, I refuse to accept anything negative about her. Alia is a great example of how an actor should mature," he said in an interview with a website.

The Kashmir Files director also spoke about how he saw Mimi with his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi and felt that Kriti Sanon's performance was quite mature. He also spoke about The Vaccine War and said he had first written the script and then decided whom to take. He further added that when he brought Nana Patekar he wasn't entirely sure but the veteran actor surrendered himself to the project.