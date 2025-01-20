Karan Veer Mehra lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy in the early hours of Monday. Salman Khan announced Karan as the winner, with Vivian Dsena as the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal as the second runner-up. Fans of Vivian Dsena were deeply disheartened by his loss.

During the media interactions and even when Salman handed Karan the trophy, Vivian appeared unhappy and looked visibly dull. However, it was the actor's wife, Nouran Aly, who caught everyone's attention. After the show, when the finalists stepped out for photos, Nouran appeared upset and visibly angry.

Her aggressive body language caught the attention of netizens. A section of viewers speculated that Nouran lost her cool over her husband not winning the show. Fans remain divided over Vivian Dsena losing to Karan Veer Mehra; some called Karan's win scripted and rigged, labelling Vivian the "real winner" of the show.

Apart from Nouran's agitation, another viral video shows her hiding her face with her hands inside the car.

Take a look:

During the media interview, Vivian said, "Dekhiye, mein hamesha se kaha hain ki mein destiny believer hu. Aur uski destiny mein trophy likhi thi, toh wo le gaya. Meri destiny mein logo ka pyaar likha hain, wo toh mujhe bohot mila hain. (Look, I've always said that I'm a believer in destiny. And it was written in his destiny to win the trophy, so he took it. In my destiny, it's written that I'll receive people's love, and I've received that in abundance.)"

He said, "I'm a very optimistic person. When it comes to complaining, I would sound very ungrateful - I did four shows and all of them were hits. So, if there are ups and downs in my life, I shouldn't complain - I look at the positive aspects. All the viewers and my fans have put up trends. I never imagined it and these guys have made me feel so special."

Vivan Dsena is coined as channel ka 'ladla'. He said, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehkar, aur ek safar tayy karne ke baad yye na intent karna ki trophy aapki nahi toh, wo aapse zyada, janta jo aape confidence karte hain, viewers jo confident hain, wo unpe sawal ho jate hain (After staying in the Bigg Boss house and completing a journey, if you don't intend to win the trophy, then it's not just about you—it becomes a question on the confidence of the audience, the viewers who believe in you.)"

Meanwhile, Nouran went twice inside the house and advised Vivan to stay away from Karan Veer. In November, she communicated with Vivian through the confession room, advising him to distance himself from Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. Despite her advice, Vivian continued to spend time with Avinash and Eisha while nominating Karan and Shilpa. Later, during the family week, Nouran entered the house and spent a day with Vivian. That time as well, she slammed Karan and told Vivan to stay away from Karan Veer.