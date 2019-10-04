Vithika Sheru has beaten Baba Bhaskar in the final level of the Battle of the Medallion task and entered the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He has become the first finalist of this season of the show.

As the 75th episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 begins, Punarnavi and Vithika are preparing dosas, while Varun and Rahul eat breakfast. Navi is still angry with Rahul, who tries to talk to her but she does not head him. Later, she tries to irritate himin the smoking room.

In the next scene, Siva Jyothi reads the notice of Bigg Boss, who announce final Medallion taskthat is 'Rikshaw Lo Veera Viharam'. A Rickshaw is placed in the garden area and Baba Bhaskar and Vithika Sheru are to sit in it. The one, who manages to sit longer time in the Rikshaw than the other will be announced as the winner of the Battle of the Medallion. Navi is the Sanchalak, while others support or disturb them.

Varun discuss the game plan with Vithika. Later, Baba Bhaskar jumps on to the Rikshaw followed by Vithika after hearing the buzzer sound. The housemates try different ways to disturb both of them, but they are least bothered. Bigg Boss asks Sreemukhi to pick sweats from the storeroom and give them. Both of them needs to wear three sweaters each and should not remove them untile Bigg Boss orders for it.

Sreemukhi tries to disturb Baba Bhaskar and Vithika by applying shaving cream to their bodies, while other housemates are relaxing. Rahul Sipligunj joins her and applies shaving cream to their faces. Later, it starts raining heavily, both of them cover themselves with ceiling. After rain stops, Bigg Boss makes them green chillies. The two have tough time in eating them, but they decline to give up the task.

After eating chillies, both of them stuggle from it and Baba Bhaskar complains of toilet problem. Later, Bigg Boss asks them to remove the sweaters and keep them in storeroom. He asks them to drink full bottles of Appy Pizz. Baba Bhaskar complains of urine problem and Siva Jyothi and Mahesh brings bedsheet to cover him. But Vithika pushes out the Rikshaw and this creates confusion among the housemates.

Sanchalak Punarnavi quizes Mahesh Babu on helping Baba Bhaskar. While he is giving explaination, Rahul interferes and gets in to heated arguement. After the discussion, Baba Bhaskar allows Vithika Sheru to go to toilet. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Baba Bhaskar kept his feet on ground first. Hence, he lost it and Vithika has won the medallion. But she needs to wait to get it.