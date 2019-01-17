Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has emerged victorious at the Tamil Nadu box office. Cashing in on the Pongal holiday, the Tamil flick has set the collection centres on fire and minted big money in seven days.

The early estimation coming from the trade indicates that the flick has raked in Rs 60.44 crore in the seven days in the state which is a very good number, considering the flick clashed with Rajinikanth's Petta.

After minting Rs 43.74 crore in its first weekend in Tamil Nadu, the movie earned Rs 5.9 crore on Monday. The collection saw a good growth the following day as it earned Rs 6.8 crore. The early predictions say that the Siruthai Siva-directorial has added over Rs 4 crore on its seventh day to take its total Rs 60.44 crore.

"#Viswasam is having a dream run at the TN box-office, a rural packaged entertainer from #ThalaAjith in veshti in every frame. [sic]" leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the film's collection.

The trade trackers are of the view that the flick is expected to enjoy good footfalls for the next few days. The long holiday weekend ensured Viswasam to keep the cash registers ringing at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Ajith-starrer, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has been received well by the family audience. It is doing well in the B and C centres.

Viswasam Outside Tamil Nadu

Ajith's film faced stiff competition from Petta and other language films outside Tamil Nadu. Viswasam has earned over Rs 6.5 crore in Karnataka. It has to be noted that the Telugu and Kannada versions will be released soon and the overall collection is expected to cross Rs 10-crore mark in the state.

In Kerala, the Sathya Jyothi Films-produced flick has grossed Rs 2.8 crore, while raking in about Rs 2 crore from rest of India to take its domestic total to Rs 71.74.