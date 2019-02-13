Jangiri Madhumitha, who was recently seen in Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, has a piece of good news in store for her fans. The Tamil comedy actress is bidding goodbye to singlehood as she is set to tie the knot with her beau.

The actress will marry Moses Joel, an assistant director and her close relative. Madhumitha has revealed in a recent interview that the boy is none other than the son of her maternal uncle. For the last 18 years, they were not in the talking terms, but this relationship is uniting both the families.

According to Madhumitha, she shares a good relationship with Moses Joel and this helped them to bring both the families together again.

Madhumitha came to limelight with Vijay TV's comedy show Lollu Sabha. Her debut movie was Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. She had paired up with Santhanam. The name of her character was Jangiri, which became the first name thereafter following the massive success.

Since then, she has worked in close to 50 movies in Kollywood. She has been part of the movies of most the leading names of Kollywood that include Vijay (Jilla), Sivakarthikeyan (Kaaki Sattai), Karthi (Kaashmora) and Vikram (Sketch).

Her recent movie Viswasam starring Ajith and Nayanthara has turned out to be a super hit at the box office.