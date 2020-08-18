On Monday, violence broke out on the Visva-Bharati University campus in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. The vandalism was seen against the construction of a boundary wall on the Push Mela Ground on the campus.

Following the incident, 8 involved in the matter were arrested. Now, the administration has said that miscreants will have to settle losses.

8 arrested in vandalism at Visva-Bharati University

Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, West Bengal became the centre of violence and disorder. On Monday, a crowd of people entered the university campus to tear down a boundary wall being constructed on the Push Mela ground and damaged structures on the campus. The mob reportedly brought in bulldozers and tore down the gates on campus as well.

The Visva Bharati University has now been shut indefinitely and will remain closed until the situation improves. On Monday night there was a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor's residence as well.

Eight individuals involved in the events have been arrested and the university has stated that the miscreants will compensate losses, "University's loss is to be compensated from the miscreants immediately on the basis of the calculations made by an agency deployed by the MHRD or any other agency that the MHRD deems appropriate," reported ANI.

CM Mamta Banerjee had earlier said to the media at a press briefing, "Visva Bharati is a central university. Governor had tweeted and called me regarding the problem. I myself do not want any construction there which will spoil the nature's beauty. I request Vice-Chancellor to consult DM (District Magistrate) and SP (Superintendent of Police). There should not be such things in Bengal, which will destroy the culture and heritage of Bengal."