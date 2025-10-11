Visuals show Congress Kerala MP Shafi Parambil assaulted by police during Perambra clash

Fresh visuals aired on Saturday morning show Congress MP Shafi Parambil being beaten by Kerala Police during Friday night's clashes in Perambra, where he was reportedly trying to pacify agitated UDF supporters.

Parambil sustained injuries that required a three-hour surgery, according to Congress leaders.

Police had earlier dismissed claims by Congress and UDF leaders, asserting that no baton charge was conducted against Parambil. Left leaders, meanwhile, described the MP's injuries as part of a "publicity stunt" and alleged the blood on his face was staged.

However, the television footage clearly shows Parambil being targeted and struck by police.

The incident triggered widespread outrage. On Saturday, UDF and Congress workers staged protests across Kerala. In Kochi, Youth Congress members staged a demonstration by pouring black oil on their shirts as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed through the main road.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, a close colleague of Parambil, described the episode as "three hours of mayhem unleashed by the CPI-M and police."

He warned police officials against acting under political influence, stating, "What the police did was a breach of privilege. Parambil was injured and required three hours of surgery."

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Mullapally Ramachandran, who visited Parambil at the hospital, said the state government was attempting to divert attention from the controversial Sabarimala gold plating issue.

"The Vijayan government thinks that by using police force against Congress leaders, they can suppress the issue. But targeting our leaders will not make matters disappear," Ramachandran said.

POLICE BRUTALITY UNDER FASCIST CPI(M) RULE | Yesterday, Kerala Police refuted the reported fact that they attacked and injured Shri Shafi Parambil MP in Perambra when he went there to calm the protests. At the same time, much like BJP, we saw CPI(M) leaders too justifying… pic.twitter.com/T5klJJlVyI — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) October 11, 2025

accused the CPI-M of being unsettled by Parambil's growing popularity and deliberately trying to target him.

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who met Parambil, said the entire police brutality was led by an officer, K.E. Baiju, warning that they would deal with things appropriately.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has vowed to continue protests across the state in response to the violent clashes linked to the C.K.G. College union elections.

Friday evening's unrest escalated when police action resulted in Parambil's injuries, prompting demonstrations and confrontations with police at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, police have registered cases against Parambil and numerous UDF workers.

Similarly, cases have also been filed against CPI-M workers involved in the clashes.

The incident has sparked a political storm in Kerala, with Congress warning that any attempt to misuse state machinery to suppress opposition will only intensify public protests.

Venugopal is reaching Perambra on Saturday evening to address a protest rally.

(With inputs from IANS)