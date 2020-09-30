Visually-challenged singer Thirumoorthy, who shot to fame with 'Kannana Kanney' from Ajith's Viswasam, has been reportedly tested Covid-19 positive. He is now being treated at a government hospital in Burgur district in Tamil Nadu.

Going by the Tamil media, Thirumoorthy is energetic and keeping the other patients entertained with his songs at the corona care centre. In fact, he is using water cans and toothbrushes to create music.

His presence has come as a relief to other patients as he injects positivity with his songs.

Thirumoorthy is from Nochipatti village in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. He lost his mother at very young age and found happiness in singing songs without any formal training.

He came to limelight when his version of 'Kannana Kanney' from Ajith's Viswasam went viral online and D Imman immediately offered him to launch him in films. As promised, the music director gave the opportunity to sing Jiiva's Seeru.

D Imman had tweeted a few photos from the studio and wrote, "Good Day Everyone! Immense Joy to Introduce thambi #NochipattiThirumoorthy as a Playback singer in my next upcoming release #Seeru with @JiivaOfficial in the lead! Directed by @rathinasiva7 Produced by @VelsFilmIntl Lyric by Parvathy! A soulful song coming your way! Praise God! [sic]"