Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday, August 27, shared a new unique inflight safety video for its customers as part of its safe-flying initiative amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Vistara tweeted, "Presenting India's most unique inflight safety video, that blends some of the most picturesque destinations, India's gift to the world 'Yoga' and safety instructions. Playing for the first time on the inaugural London flight tonight."

As soon as Vistara shared the video, saying that the safety equipment on this aircraft may differ from that of other aircraft, netizens were overwhelmed and took to Twitter to express their reactions.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the video:

Indeed INDIA'S BEST AIRLINE!

That inflight safety video looks great

Excellent and unbelievably first of its kind @airvistara looking forward to fly the new feeling

Amazing. Innovative. Safety, Yoga, Tourism together

This is just brilliant

Isn't it best safety video ??

Indeed its World class

Loved it!! Wish you had BHX (UK)-DEL (Ind) flight.

